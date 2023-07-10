scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on 'Hip-Hop India' is pure excitement

Nora Fatehi is all set to be a judge on the dance reality show, 'Hip-Hop India', and termed it as 'pure excitement manifested into reality'.

By Agency News Desk
Nora Fatehi To be a judge on 'Hip-Hop India' is pure excitement
Nora Fatehi To be a judge on 'Hip-Hop India' is pure excitement

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is all set to be a judge on the dance reality show, ‘Hip-Hop India’, and termed it as ‘pure excitement manifested into reality’.

Nora will join choreographer Remo D’Souza as a co-judge, as the two scout for country’s next biggest Hip-Hop sensation, while enthralling audiences with their on-screen charisma and chemistry. The poster of the show features Nora in an unique avatar sporting a glamorous underground look.

Expressing her excitement on being part of the show, she said: “‘Hip-Hop India’ are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo, is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality.”

The show will stream from July 21 on Amazon miniTV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google Docs for Android to now open into edit mode
Next article
Coworking space platform Friyey shuts shop in deepening funding winter
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Coworking space platform Friyey shuts shop in deepening funding winter

Technology

Google Docs for Android to now open into edit mode

News

Jackie Shroff feted with Gujarat State Government Award for 'Ventilator'

News

'Jawan' 'Prevue': KJo calls it 'juggernaut of a blockbuster', Sujoy Ghosh says 'jhoomey jo jawan'

News

Kushal Tandon: 'Staying away from silver screen wasn't deliberate, was looking out for something good'

Technology

Dell Technologies joins Intel to launch AI skills lab in India

News

(IANS Preview) 'M:I 7': Tom Cruise rules, and how! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Technology

Leverage Edu closes Series C round, to focus on doubling revenue in FY24

Technology

1st 4-arm laparoscopic surgical device to cut surgeon workload

News

After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in Nairobi on July 14

Health & Lifestyle

Donor cards can now be redeemed at all blood banks in UP

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 100 mn sign-ups (Ld)

News

50 Cent to perform in Mumbai on November 25 for 'The Final Lap Tour 2023'

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or Prabhas Salaar which teaser did you find entertaining?

News

Harleen Sethi gets inked for 'Kohrra', gets closer to her Punjabi roots

News

Will Smith makes fun of son Jaden for not having kids yet

News

Kiara Advani shares video of her ‘Raat Baki’ song sequence taken in a single shot

Technology

IIT Guwahati's AI model to predict knee osteoarthritis severity from X-rays

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US