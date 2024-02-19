Nupur Nagpal: 'Dillogical' script is a lot more wholesome

Actress Nupur Nagpal, who plays the role of Jinal in the series ‘Dillogical’ has opened up about the script of the youth-based show, calling it “wholesome.” The romantic comedy series follows the story of a young and successful man named Saranash, who returns to India to reunite with his childhood sweetheart Jinal.

Talking about the script of the show, Nupur shared: “I have read a lot of youth-based show scripts before, but this one came across as a lot more wholesome when I first read it. That’s because it is not just about friends; the stakes are very high.”

“The story is set at the destination wedding of a family friend, where everyone’s family members are present, and the incidents that transpire there are very interesting. All the characters are different from each other. They face some or other emotional conflict. But, I think the writers and creators have done a commendable job with the way they all get tied up together at the end,” she said.

The diva further shared how this series is a cut above other shows.

“There is a lot of content on OTT to choose from, but what makes ‘Dillogical’ stand out is the fact that it is a feel-good show. There are a lot of thrillers, biopics, dramas, and crime stories, but sometimes we just want a wholesome, fun-loving show about the youth and their feelings. That’s exactly what makes Dillogical extremely special in my eyes,” she added.

The series features Anshuman Malhotra, Nupur Nagpal, Priyank Sharma, Chetan Dhawan, and Prasanna Bisht in pivotal roles.

‘Dillogical’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV.