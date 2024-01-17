Orry shares his idea of dating 5 people

The finale of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ features guests from the world of digital and social media entertainment. During the course of the episode, Orry, who is known for his selfies with B-town celebs and his phone covers, opened up on dating five people.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode which shows Orry and other social media creators like Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh and Tanmay Bhat gracing the couch.

Talking about his idea of relationships, Orry said that he was earlier an old-fashioned guy and at one point just wanted to get married to someone “rich and comfortable.”

As Orry graces the couch and the show host Karan Johar asks him his relationship status, he makes a shocking revelation about the same.

Talking about this, Karan Johar asked, “Is Orry single or dating someone?”

Opening up about his relationships, Orry said: “I was an old fashioned guy. I was not really seeing anyone, I just want to get married at some point to someone really rich and comfortable. Then I started seeing someone, and realised this is fun. So, am I seeing anyone? No, as of now, I am seeing any five. I am dating five, because dating one person is so fun, goddamn date five.”

He further mentioned: “You are only young once. I don’t want them to find each other and rip each other’s heads off. I didn’t want to be married, because if you are married one day, you can’t cheat. So, I was like if you have to cheat, it is got to be now. I am cheating. Orry is a cheater.”

He also opened up about the inception of ‘Brand Orry’ and said that producer Boney Kapoor is to be blamed for the same.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar asked: “What was the origin and advent when ‘Brand Orry’ began?”

Opening up about it, Orry said: “Brand Orry always existed. If you want to blame someone, blame Boney Kapoor. I am going to make a t-shirt, ‘I blame Boney.’ Because the first time I got the limelight was Boney Kapoor’s fault. I was attending his daughter’s birthday. When I entered the gate, all the media was like ‘Orry, Orry’.”

“Boney uncle being the gentleman he is, had come down to receive me at the gate. I was like ‘Boney uncle, they were screaming my name. I was so shy’. He grabbed me by the wrist and flung me in front of the media and said, ‘Yeh Orry hai, iska photo lelo, mera bacha hai’. All the media circled me. My Instagram dates back to a decade. The match was always there, the gunpowder was there and Boney just lit it,” he added.

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.