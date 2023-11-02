OTT rejoice: 'Jawan', 'Aarya 3', 'Takeshi's Castle' await your streaming pleasure

The first week of November is a visual delight for the audience, as the digital platforms are offering a myriad of exciting titles, which will leave the viewers ecstatic. From the extended version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’, to Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 3’, to the Indian reboot of the fun-filled nostalgic game ‘Takeshi’s Castle’, here is a list of six titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.

‘Jawan’:

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action packed pan-India film ‘Jawan’ will be streaming now with its extended version. The movie has enthralled audiences across the globe with its gripping plot, brilliantly choreographed action sequences, “masaledaar” (hard-hitting) dialogues and enticing acting prowess.

The flick stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The movie has theatrical release on September 7.

It will stream on Netflix on November 2, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Indian reboot of ‘Takeshi’s Castle’:

The Indian reboot of the iconic Japanese game-show ‘Takeshi’s Castle’, will feature actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam, and his alter ego ‘Titu Mama’ will take us through the nostalgia-filled game-show.

Returning after more than three decades, this brand new version of the cult-classic game show retains all the eccentric, adrenaline-fueled elements of the original version. The new version will premiere with eight episodes that will stream from November 2 on Prime Video.

‘PI Meena’:

The crime-detective series ‘P.I. Meena’ features Tanya Maniktala in the titular role, along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

The trailer prepares viewers for a mysterious journey, as Private Investigator Meenakshi Iyer aka P.I. Meena (Tanya) goes down the rabbit hole of a conspiracy that is tearing apart the worlds of anyone that nears it. When the young and troubled Meena begins to investigate an accident that she was a witness to, her life goes into an upheaval. Little does she realise that she would get entangled deeper into a conspiracy than she could have ever imagined. Yet, determined to solve the case, the young investigator tries to unravel the web of mysteries, which leaves her right in the middle of a whirlwind of deception and an unexpected virus breakout.

Created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the eight-episode series will air on November 3 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on Prime Video.

‘Aarya 3’:

Sushmita Sen-starrer crime thriller drama features the actress in the titular character of Aarya Sareen in the show. In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire. As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has the fan favourite Daulat by her side.

Created and Co-Directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

‘Hu Ane Tu’:

Directed by Manan Sagar, ‘Hu Ane Tu’ promises an unforgettable cinematic journey that delves into the modern take on love, relationships, and family dynamics. The story revolves around Umesh (played by Siddharth Randeria), who rekindles his romance with Ketaki (portrayed by Sonali Lele Desai), his long-lost college crush and a divorcee.

Simultaneously, Umesh’s son Tejas (played by Parikshit Tamalia) discovers his ideal partner in Reva (played by Puja Joshi). As the father and son prepare for a double wedding, they must confront a series of challenges that will test their bonds and convictions.

It will air on November 3 on ShemarooMe.

‘Rainbow Rishta’:

The unscripted docu-series ‘Rainbow Rishta’ gives viewers a window into the endearing world of queer love stories from different parts of India.

It features Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

The show beautifully encapsulates six real-life love stories and experiences of members from the LGBTQIA+ community. It isimportant real-life stories of queer love, where the protagonists of the series are not only blazing a path of their own, but are also an irrefutable and overwhelmingly positive influence on every person they come across.

Showcasing myriad facets of love, the series is a VICE Studios Production and is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors – Hridaye A Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji. ‘Rainbow Rishta’ will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.