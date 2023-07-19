scorecardresearch
Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Renowned actor Pankaj Dheer is currently captivating audiences in the show ‘Ajooni’. The viewers will soon see him in a new avatar with a double role.

This character will bring significant twists and turns to the story, which will be intriguing for the audience.

Pankaj will be seen in a new avatar as Masterji (teacher) named Gyaneshwar Singh. He is a strict, simple, and silent-speaking teacher who resembles the powerful and bold Ravinder Bagga.

While Shikha is trying to make amends after her past misdeeds and return to the Bagga family, Pankaj Dheer’s new character will create new complications, which Rajveer and Ajooni may have to face.

In the current track of the show, the Bagga family is facing several challenges, with Ajooni also being kidnapped, and just as the Bagga family begins to experience some peace, a new storm is brewing.

‘Ajooni’ airs on Star Bharat.

–IANS

sp/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
