scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Pooja Bhatt to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2 as contestant

Pooja Bhatt is all set to step into the 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2 house as a contestant, she will be entering the house on Saturday night as the grand premier is set to take place.

By Agency News Desk
Pooja Bhatt to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2 as contestant
Pooja Bhatt _ pic courtesy imdb

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is all set to step into the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 house as a contestant. According to a source, Pooja will be entering the house on Saturday night as the grand premier is set to take place. She will be joining Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Baroacha and Falaq Naaz among many others.

The second season marks the digital debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen hosting the show.

Pooja is the daughter of Indian filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt. She played her first leading role in Mahesh Bhatt’s television film Daddy in 1989.

Her biggest solo hit and her big screen debut came with the musical hit Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which was a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic It Happened One Night.

She made her directorial debut with Paap in 2004, starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami. Since then, she has made four more directorial ventures: Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare and Jism 2.

In 2020, Pooja returned to acting with Sadak 2, a sequel to the hit 1991 film. In 2021, Bhatt made her web series debut in the Netflix series Bombay Begums. In 2022, she appeared in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

The grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 will take place on Saturday on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Thokchom's dazzling left-footer helps India hold Vietnam 1-1
Next article
Ashes 2023: Khawaja ton, fifties by Travis Head, Alex Carey help Australia to 311/5 in first Test v England
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Babita Phogat refutes claims of Sakshi Malik and Satyawart, calls them Congress puppets (Ld)

News

Karan-Drisha wedding : Bride steps in stunning in red as first pictures appear

News

Zack Snyder shares a sneak peek of Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'

Technology

Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games

Health & Lifestyle

History of Goa Revolution Day will be included in textbook: CM Sawant

Technology

Meta introduces generative AI model for speech 'Voicebox'

Technology

Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees

Technology

Google announces general availability of 3rd-party smart chips in Docs

News

Father's Day: When Mohit Dagga's wife, daughter made him a 'Superdad' cake

News

Kangana Ranaut misses Irrfan Khan's 'humour', 'charm' as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

Fever cases go up in Kerala, death toll reaches 23

News

Adipurush dialogues to be revamped

Health & Lifestyle

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Heatwave death toll rises to 54 in UP's Ballia

Technology

Health-tech firm Mojocare slashes workforce by over 80%

Health & Lifestyle

The aeronautical engineer who became a master storyteller (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Nikhil Siddhartha is a man on a mission with a machine gun in 'Spy' poster

News

Arbaaz shares unseen pictures of father Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salman

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US