Poorna Jagannathan on what makes ‘Never Have I Ever’ a favourite: ‘Everyone’s been a teenager’

With the final season of the ‘Never Have I Ever’ all set to drop on June 8 on Netflix, actress Poorna Jagannathan, who plays the role of Nalini Vishwakumar in the popular coming of age teenage comedy series has decoded the reason behind its successful run.

In a conversation, Poorna spoke about the ever burgeoning fandom of the show, which revolves around the life of a teenager named Devi Vishwakumar played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Poorna said: “I think it is really funny. The writing is really funny. It brings out all of the emotions. It is so universal right? Everyone has been a teenager, fighting with their parents. Everyone can relate to the character of Devi.”

She added: “They see themselves at that awkward stage. It also depicts family in a way it is so universal. The fierce bond of family invites everyone into the story.”