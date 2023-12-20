Pratik Gandhi hosted anthology ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ trailer out now!

Amazon miniTV is all set to return with the second season of its highly acclaimed crime anthology series ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’, streaming from December 22, 2023. The streaming service announced the second season of the anthology series releasing the riveting trailer that delves deeper into hair-raising crimes which are inspired by true events. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu Iyer, Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 will be hosted by none other than the uber-versatile actor, Pratik Gandhi.

The series explores gripping criminal cases through the lens of youngsters, with detailed sequences of events woven together to shed light on the crimes happening in society. Tapping into a wide range of suspense-ratcheting themes, Pratik Gandhi will attempt to raise awareness among viewers about the crimes happening in their neighbourhood and how they can safeguard themselves. Featuring separate stand-alone stories, with unsettling realities of the crime world, he will dig deep into each case to find the truth in Crimes Aaj Kal S2.

Talking about donning the host’s hat for Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2, Pratik Gandhi said, “The resounding success of Crimes Aaj Kal Season 1 sets a high standard, presenting a challenge for me to match in Season 2. The concept of this anthology is very interesting yet informative and thought-provoking. The issues that are being raised through each storyline will leave viewers to ponder upon the reality and facts, leaving them at the edge of their seats to find the truth alongside me in every episode. I hope that the audience will enjoy the second season and shower their love and support as they did for the first season.”

“Amazon miniTV always strives to bring entertainment with a unique perspective with thought-provoking projects. With a focus on youth and their issues, Crimes Aaj Kal S2 will allow viewers to assess the situation from a range of angles while staying true to the reality of the incident. With the advent of the internet era and the birth of new and unrecognized crimes, we are thrilled to be returning with this project after the huge success of Season 1. It is a delight to have Pratik Gandhi on board with us for the new season,” said Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV.

Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV on December 22, 2023