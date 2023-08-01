scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah: Made me feel like a star

Prem has heaped praises on the filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, calling it a 'dream come true' launch for himself.

By Agency News Desk
Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah Made me feel like a star
Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah Made me feel like a star

Assistant director Prem, who is all geared up for his acting debut with the action-thriller ‘Commando’, has heaped praises on the filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, calling it a ‘dream come true’ launch for himself.

Prem said he is grateful for this opportunity. “I cannot explain what I feel inside, even now, when I think back, that my debut happened with someone like Vipul sir, who is one of the finest filmmakers and producers of this country.”

“Whether it was our first meeting, first reading, or shooting, Vipul sir made me feel like a star, made me feel like I belonged. And that goes on to show how much clarity he has in his own vision. He knows exactly what he wants,” he shared.

“I consider myself exceptionally blessed, that I am an absolute nobody from a middle class Odia household, and being launched by him is definitely a dream come true for anyone who wants to make it big in this industry,” added Prem.

Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

The action-thriller will also see Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship
Next article
Kangana Ranaut wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: England will get better, tweak things along the way, says Ponting

Technology

Vanguard slashes Bhavish-run Ola’s valuation by 52% at $3.5 bn: Report

Technology

Meta may launch AI-powered 'personas' next month

Sports

'Keeping my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn't get injured again', says Harbhajan on Bumrah's return for Ireland T20Is

Technology

Billionaire Jack Ma invests in fishery & agriculture startup

Technology

Short video app Chingari crosses 100 mn downloads on Google Play store

Technology

Online gamers from small towns seek withdrawal of 'punitive' 28% GST

News

Kangana Ranaut wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film

News

For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship

News

Life comes full circle for Raftaar as he makes acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'

Technology

Nintendo to launch next-gen console in 2024: Report

News

Cardi B mocked after microphone incident as her voice kept singing in background

Sports

Ashes 2023: Michael Vaughan believes Ben Stokes ‘will go down as England’s greatest ever captain’

News

Prabhas take fight to global mafia in 'Salaar: Part 1', exploring international boundaries

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja Bhatt ran the house in struggling days

News

Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way

News

Asit Kumarr Modi has started the casting for ‘Daya ben’ character

Sports

BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US