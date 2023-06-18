Puneet Superstar evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in just 24 hours

Social media sensation Puneet Superstar was shown the exit door from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ within just 24 hours of his entry in the show. Puneet Sharma, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, has been unanimously evicted by the other contestants, leaving everyone shocked. The decision to evict Puneet was made by the housemates in response to his actions inside the house.

As the show progresses, it remains to be seen how this eviction will impact the dynamics within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and influence the behaviour of the contestants.

The show had its grand premier on Saturday night and has names such as Pooja Bhatt, Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Baroacha and Falaq Naaz among many others.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 airs on JioCinema.