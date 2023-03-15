scorecardresearch
Rahat Kazmi's 'Am I Next' is about the grit of a teen rape survivor

After making films such as 'Lines and 'Lihaaf', director Rahat Kazmi's directorial 'Am I Next', is another internationally

By News Bureau

After making films such as ‘Lines and ‘Lihaaf’, director Rahat Kazmi’s directorial ‘Am I Next’, is another internationally acclaimed film that deals with a strong female character and story of a teenage girl, who is raped and fights a legal battle to terminate her pregnancy.

The director spoke about the film and how it deals with the rights of women and children and also said that with its digital release, the film can reach a larger audience.

He said: “This film is extremely special to me because of the powerful story that we have. With a lot of research, we managed to make a film that will connect with the audience. After multiple accolades, we are glad it will reach out to an audience in 190+ countries.”

Praising the lead actress, Anushka Sen, he added: “Anushka Sen has done a splendid job with her character, and I am sure it will make the audience emotional but at the same time inspire a lot of individuals. People will connect with this film, and I hope that it makes a little difference to our society as well.”

Anushka, who is playing the female protagonist in the film also shared her experience of being part of it and said: “‘Am I Next’ is very close to my heart. I believe we are addressing a very important issue via this film. Doing this film and playing this character was not very easy, it had its own set of challenges but I’m glad that finally, the audience will get a chance to see it on the digital platform.”

“I urge everyone to come forward and watch this film as it will inspire and motivate young girls to fight for justice. It will give them the strength to fight their individual battles,” concluded the actress known for ‘Baal Veer’ and ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’.

Directed by Rahat Kazmi and written by Kritika Rampal and Rahat Kazmi, ‘Am I Next’ will be streaming from March 17 on ZEE5.

'Gaslight' was shot in 36 days in Gujarat, reveals director
Abdu Rozik – You Very Chalak Bro Song Lyrics
