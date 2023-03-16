scorecardresearch
Rahul Dev in 'Hunter': I play a Haryanvi cop who follows his own rule book

Rahul Dev reveals about playing a cop and his experience working with Suniel Shetty in the upcoming web series 'Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega'.

By News Bureau

Film and TV actor Rahul Dev talked about playing a cop and his experience working with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in the upcoming web series ‘Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega’. Talking about the show, Rahul said: “I am playing a Haryanvi cop and it is altogether an amazing experience to be a part of ‘Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega’. All the characters are beautifully written. My character is a nimble-witted head, which has his own rule book and likes to follow it. The show has a gripping storyline, portrayed by conventional characters but with twists. Can’t wait for audiences to be a part of this thrilling journey.”

Rahul has experience in both TV and films. He has worked in Hindi as well as regional languages. Some of his movies are ‘Champion’ which is his Hindi debut, ‘Asoka’, ‘Indian’, ‘Narsimha’, ‘Awaara Paagal Deewana’, ‘Agnipath’, ‘Torbaaz’. Rahul also did a Bangladeshi film ‘Bikkhov’.

He participated in the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’, and was also seen in ‘Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev’, ‘C.I.D.’, among others.

After working with Suniel in movies like ‘Awaara Paagal Deewana’, Rahul is happy to share screen space with him again in ‘Hunter’.

As he mentioned: “Anna and I go back a long way. I have deep respect for him and he’s close to my heart. He’s a genuine well-wisher and one of the rare close associates I have in the industry. The close bond is helpful yet a bit challenging as both our characters are at loggerheads with each other in the series. The feedback on my performance is very positive, with the highest praise coming from my director and Anna himself. So I am very glad to be a part of ‘Hunter'”.

The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films-the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra. It is all set to premiere on March 22 on Amazon miniTV.

