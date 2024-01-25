HomeOTTNewsRanbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to stream digitally from Republic Day

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to stream digitally from Republic Day

'Animal' is now all set to stream digitally from Republic Day.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to stream digitally from Republic Day
Actor Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster action drama ‘Animal’ is now all set to stream digitally from Republic Day. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie explores the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son.

It stars Ranbir in a dual role as Ranvijay and Aziz Haque.

The movie stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father- Balbir Singh.

The film also features Bobby Deol in a pivotal role of Abrar Haque. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir’s wife Geetanjali.

Triptii Dimri portrays the character of Zoya. The film also features Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi and among others.

Talking about the OTT release of the film, Ranbir shared: “We are absolutely overjoyed by the response ‘Animal’ received in theatres and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, the film had hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

‘Animal’ will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada on Netflix on January 26.

