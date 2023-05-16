scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Randeep Hooda spent time with real cop Avinash Mishra for 'Inspector Avinash'

Randeep Hooda has shared that for his webseries 'Inspector Avinash', he spent time with real life cop Avinash Mishra.

By Agency News Desk
Randeep Hooda spent time with real cop Avinash Mishra for 'Inspector Avinash'
Randeep Hooda spent time with real cop Avinash Mishra for 'Inspector Avinash'

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for films like ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Monsoon Wedding’, ‘Sarbjit’ and several others, has shared that for his webseries ‘Inspector Avinash’, he spent time with real life cop Avinash Mishra.

The cop drama is inspired by Avinash Mishra and his fight against crime. Set in Uttar Pradesh of the 1990s, it shows Avinash Mishra battling with his team to curb the growing mafia dominance and illegal arms trade.

Talking about the series, Randeep Hooda said: “As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes. It is important to tell stories rooted in India, stories that depict the struggles and triumphs of our people. Mishra’s story is nothing short of a real-life modern day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what’s right and I am truly honoured to be a part of this heroic story. While I love playing cop roles, this role was different. I spent a lot of time with Avinash ji to get the nuances right.”

The show, written and directed by Neerraj Pathak, also features Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

Shot in never-seen-before locations of Uttar Pradesh, the series features a unique mix of urban and rural locations, showcasing its beauty and complexities.

The series will drop on May 18 on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rachel Brosnahan responds to 'Superman: Legacy' casting rumour
Next article
How Eminem helped Ed Sheeran cure his stutter
This May Also Interest You
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US