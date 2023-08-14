scorecardresearch
'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' to present story of 2019 Balakot airstrikes

‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ promises to show the stories of the unsung heroes who have helped India during airstrikes of Balakot in 2019.

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'

As the curtains fall on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, a new streaming show is waiting in the wings to engage the audience. The show titled, ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ turns over a page in history as it promises to show the stories of the unsung heroes who have helped India during airstrikes of Balakot in 2019.

Inspired by true events, the show is a war room drama that will take the viewers behind the scenes of one of the landmarking and definitive defence operations of India and the ensuing mission when India fought back, marking the first-ever series to depict the 2019 warfare.

The show has been directed by Santosh Singh, and stars Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna.

The impressive first look of the high-octane drama was showcased during the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ last night by none other than Salman Khan. The sneak peek offered a glimpse into an incredible story that explores the intricacies of the Balakot operation, delving into lesser-known aspects, strategies, and challenges that shaped the trajectory of events.

The teaser captivates viewers, setting the stage for an engaging narrative that promises to provide a unique perspective on these significant historical events.

‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ will soon be available to stream on JioCinema.

