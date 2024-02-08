HomeOTTNews

Ranveer Brar’s ‘Family Table’ to blend of entertainment & gastronomic delight

Chef Ranveer Brar's culinary reality show 'Family Table’ will bring together the culinary expertise, heart-warming narratives, and the joy of shared meals.

By Agency News Desk

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, is set to host the upcoming culinary reality show ‘Family Table’ which will bring together the culinary expertise, heart-warming narratives, and the joy of shared meals. The show offers a distinctive blend of entertainment and gastronomic delight, and explores the stories behind the dishes, delving into traditions and the moments that render a family meal extraordinary.

The show will also feature celebrity guests like Tejasswi Prakash, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Shweta Tiwari, Karishma Tanna, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, They will bring their favourite family dishes they love sharing with their loved ones and will recreate the delicacies on the show.

Talking about the same, Chef Ranveer said: “’Family Table’ will present me in a new avatar, elevating the show from my previous cooking ventures.”

He continued: “In every home, there’s a hidden recipe that can elevate the mood of your taste buds. To showcase these hidden gems, we are featuring diverse families from different parts of India, highlighting how food binds us all in love.”

Produced by 1947 Productions, ‘Family Table’ is set to stream on the EPIC ON from February 14. The show is also available on EPIC channel.

Previous article
When Netizens speculated that BoA had stiff philtrum
Next article
How ‘Little Thomas’ became a ‘cinematic palette cleanser’ for Gulshan Devaiah
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US