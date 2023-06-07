scorecardresearch
Rasika Dugal begins shooting for new web series in Udaipur

Rasika Dugal has commenced shooting for an exciting new web show in the city of lakes, Udaipur in Rajasthan.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Rasika Dugal has commenced shooting for an exciting new web show in the city of lakes, Udaipur in Rajasthan.

While the project’s details are under wraps, sources have revealed that it is a highly anticipated production by a major production house. Rasika will play as one of the protagonists.

Rasika flew to Udaipur in the first week of June to begin the first schedule, which will extend until the first week of July. Subsequently, the shooting will move to Mumbai for the second schedule in August.

Rasika shared her enthusiasm for the new endeavour on her Instagram account, where she posted a picture reading the script against a stunning backdrop. The hashtags she used, including #UdaipurDiaries, #ShootLife, and #Udaipur, hinting about the new project.

Among her upcoming releases is the Amazon Prime supernatural thriller ‘Adhura’, which promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Rasika has recently completed shooting for the highly anticipated third season of Mirzapur which is also due to release this year. Her other upcoming projects include – ‘Spike’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, ‘Fairy Folk’, and ‘Little Thomas.’

