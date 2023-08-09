scorecardresearch
Real or fake: Pooja Bhatt's phone on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' stirs a conversation

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt’s mobile phone has created a tizzy on social media after being spotted by viewers of controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. The idea of the show is such where a group of contestants are locked up in a house without any contact with the outside world. However, Pooja’s phone being spotted in the show has raised eyebrows.

A video which went viral on the social media shows Pooja having a conversation with Bebika Dhurve in the garden area of the house. Pooja is seen in a white shirt and black pants, while Bebika is wearing a satin green dress. The mobile phone is spotted next to Pooja, while she is sitting on a couch.

The netizens took to the comment section and wrote: “Ab to proof mil gya…. Ye hai bigg boss ki Sachai”, “This is the power of money”, “Multiverse of Salman Khan and Nepotism”, “Audience Be Like : Tu to gaya bete”, “Iska matlab elvish sehi bol raha tha ki iske pass phone hail”, “Elvish ka shak sahi nikla”, “Are uska premium membership h bb ka.”

Earlier, Elvish Yadav had mentioned about seeing an “elimination memo” on Pooja’s phone.

In a scene, Elvish was seen sitting near the kitchen and was heard saying: “Aaj toh elimination”.

To which Pooja replied: “Kidhar se mila aapko yeh memo.”

Elvish then informed he saw it on the phone.

To which, she replied: “Oh you saw it on the phone, I must have left it outside.”

However, there are certain speculations that the picture was morphed. A social media user took to X and posted the same photo, without the cellphone.

The netizens wrote on this picture: “Photoshop with A.I. technology”, “Kya kamaal edit tha… Editor ke haath kaat diye jaayen..”, “Bro don’t jst take ur words back we can see that this is the edited post and the mobile one is real.”

In a shocking double elimination, host Salman Khan announced that Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev are evicted from the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode on last Sunday. The duo were eliminated from the house in the finale week.

In a recent episode, Pooja was in a conversation with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Bebika and reflected back on her career, telling them about her transition from acting to production.

Reflecting on her career trajectory with all its ups and downs, she told her fellow contestants about her decision to shift to movie production during the live feed of the show. Pooja said she had eventually grown tired of acting, and feeling more comfortable behind a camera and directing the nuances as opposed to being on screen, the producer said that she realised at some point in her life that production is her forte.

The Grand Finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2 will take place next week on August 13.

