HomeOTTNews

Riteish Deshmukh plans to adopt Rohit Sharma's calm approach for CCL

Riteish Deshmukh admires Rohit Sharma's leadership skill on the field and plans to adopt his mantra for the upcoming matches.

By Agency News Desk
Riteish Deshmukh plans to adopt Rohit Sharma's calm approach for CCL
Riteish Deshmukh plans to adopt Rohit Sharma's calm approach for CCL _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is the captain of Mumbai Heroes in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), admires star cricketer Rohit Sharma’s leadership skill on the field and plans to adopt his mantra for the upcoming matches.

Riteish, who plans to adopt Rohit’s calm approach this season, said: “I believe in maintaining a calm and cool demeanor while also being fierce and ready to take charge when needed.”

He said that it is going to be an unforgettable journey, with a strong chance of winning.

“I’m thankful for the annual opportunity CCL provides us to come together and perform as a unified team, and JioCinema, for affording us the platform to connect with thousands of fans, transforming our matches into truly memorable events. Excited and hopeful for the best!” the actor added.

Talking about acting, Riteish is set to direct and star in historical action drama ‘Raja Shivaji’, which will tell the journey of a young Shivaji who rebelled against the mighty powers and went on to become the revered Raja Shivaji and establish Swarajya.

Celebrity Cricket League will be streaming on JioCinema from February 23.

Previous article
After opting out of Ranji Trophy due to back pain, NCA says Shreyas Iyer is fit: Report
Next article
IIT Kanpur, Conlis Global sign MoU for new indigenously developed bone regeneration tech
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US