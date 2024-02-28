HomeOTTNews

Rohit Saraf wraps up Hyderabad schedule of 'Mismatched 3'

Rohit Saraf has wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of the third season of the streaming series ‘Mismatched’.

Actor Rohit Saraf, who is known for ‘Vikram Vedha’, ‘Ludo’ and ‘The Sky Is Pink’, has wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of the third season of the streaming series ‘Mismatched’.

The actor recently took to his social media and shared the BTS pictures with co-star Prajakta Koli.

While the first picture shows them in a medium close-up shot, the second picture has their silhouettes.

Rohit wrote in the caption: “Next stop?”

The actor essays the role of Rishi Singh Shekhawat in the Netflix original.

Apart from ‘Mismatched 3’, Rohit also has upcoming film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ in the pipeline. The film sees him sharing screen space with Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan and Naina Grewal. It is helmed by Nipun Adhikari.

The film is set to release theatrically on June 28.

