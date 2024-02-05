Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand-starrer ‘Crushed S4’ is a roller-coaster journey of school life

The makers of Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, Arjun Deshwal-starrer ‘Crushed’ on Monday unveiled the trailer for the fourth and final season of the teen drama series, which will impart emotions and valuable life lessons.

Following the successful journey of the previous three seasons, season 4 will mark the conclusion of this voyage.

The one minute 29 seconds trailer offers a glimpse into Aadhya and her friend’s exciting journey, focusing on Sam’s unexpected return.

The trailer dives into the lives of the Lucknow Central Convent’s students as they discover, learn, and experience the roller-coaster journey of school life.

As our favourite teens step into a new academic year, things turn in Aadhya’s life as Samvidhan returns this season. The two love birds reunite but things don’t seem to be the same as they were before.

Reflecting on school days, Aadhya, Jasmine, and Zoya’s friendship is tested over time, while Prateek and Sahil navigate challenges adapting to the new dynamics of school life. It will be interesting to witness if Sam conquers life’s test and regains his love, or if Aadhya moves forward, leaving her mixed emotions behind.

Amogh Dusad, Content Head at Amazon miniTV said: “The characters, the storyline and the nostalgia the series brings to life is something the audiences relate to and we are certain that this season will receive the same love and adoration as the previous seasons.”

Regarding the fourth season, Rudhraksh shared: “We’ve all probably been a Sam, at least once in their lives, where we’ve been madly in love with someone, and that’s what makes this character so endearing to everyone. All that I can take back from this series, is that, if you love someone, say it, confess, make the effort, and continue to put in the effort and make sure you never run out of it.”

Created by Dice Media, ‘Crushed Season 4’ also features Urvi Singh and Anupriya Caroli amongst others.

The final season of ‘Crushed’ will be available for streaming from February 9 on Amazon miniTV.