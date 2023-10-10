scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Saiyami Kher to reunite with ‘Special Ops’ maker Neeraj Pandey

Saiyami Kher is all set to join hands with Neeraj Pandey once again after ‘Special Ops’ for an action thriller.

By Editorial Desk
Saiyami Kher to reunite with 'Special Ops' maker Neeraj Pandey
Saiyami Kher

Following the resounding success of their collaboration on the critically acclaimed spy thriller series ‘Special Ops’, the dynamic duo of Saiyami Kher and Neeraj Pandey are all set to join forces once again. Known for his mastery in crafting gripping thrillers, Neeraj Pandey is a name synonymous with top-notch storytelling in the Indian entertainment industry.

In ‘Special Ops’, Saiyami Kher delivered a standout performance, showcasing her mettle in high-octane action sequences while portraying a key character in the series. Now, fans can anticipate an even more intense and riveting performance from Saiyami, as she takes the centre stage in this forthcoming project alongside Neeraj Pandey.

This new collaboration promises to elevate the action genre to greater heights, with Saiyami Kher at the forefront, delivering a performance that is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. The project marks another significant milestone in Saiyami’s career, following the recent release of her highly acclaimed film ‘Ghoomer’, which garnered widespread praise for her portrayal.

Said a source, “The project is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. And is a quintessential Neeraj Pandey action thriller. Saiyami has dabbled into this genre twice before, so it’s familiar territory for her. The pre-production is currently on and the shooting will take place in Mumbai largely and another part of India, which is still being locked.”

The film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi.

15
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SS Rajamouli turns 50, gets birthday wishes from Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn
Next article
Nikkhil Advani talks about working on ‘Mumbai Diaries Season 2’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US