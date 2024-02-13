HomeOTTNews

Saiyami Kher to star in director Neeraj Pandey's next film

Saiyami Kher is set to headline director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film.

By Editorial Desk
Saiyami Kher

In a groundbreaking collaboration, sources reveal that actress Saiyami Kher is set to headline Director Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film. This much-anticipated project is an author-backed role exploring a woman-oriented subject, is poised to captivate audiences and is scheduled to be a Netflix Original.

Director Neeraj Pandey, handpicked Saiyami Kher for the pivotal role following her outstanding performance in ‘Ghoomer’. Their successful partnership in the hit series ‘Special Ops’ has paved the way for their reunion in the upcoming season, creating heightened anticipation among fans.

According to sources, “The film will begin shooting from 15 February, the production team gears up for a 30-day shooting schedule, ensuring the film’s timely completion and delivery of a high-quality cinematic masterpiece. They are planning to shoot the entire film in one go. There will be no break. It will be a Netflix original.”

Saiyami Kher’s stellar performances have earned accolades from industry stalwarts, including directors like R Balki and Anurag Kashyap, establishing her as a favoured talent among acclaimed filmmakers.

The film, promising a compelling blend of Neeraj Pandey’s directorial vision and Saiyami Kher’s acting prowess, is set to deliver a riveting cinematic experience.

Saiyami made her 2015 in debut with Telugu film Rey and appeared in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Punjabi folklore Mirza Sahiban based Hindi film ‘Mirzya’.

In 2020, she appeared in Mayank Sharma’s web series ‘Breathe’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In 2021, she is starred alongside Nagarjuna in the action film ‘Wild Dog’. In 2023, Sayami featured in R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’.

