Salman Khan to host 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2, to premiere on June 17

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT Hindi', which is all set to premiere on June 17.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Hindi’, which is all set to premiere on June 17. After the phenomenal success of IPL, JioCinema is now set to elevate the entertainment quotient ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

With his magnetic screen presence and charismatic hosting style, Salman will surely take the over-the-top version to new heights of excitement, drama, and entertainment.

Details about the contestants are still under wraps. The show will be starting from June 17 on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

