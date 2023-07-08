scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Salman Khan says he will not tolerate disrespect, violence, abuse on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Salman Khan, who hosts the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', has shared that disrespect, violence and abuse by contestants on the show irks him.

By Agency News Desk
Salman Khan will not tolerate disrespect, violence, abuse on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'
Salman Khan for Bigg Boss

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who currently hosts the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, has shared that he has a high patience level, and contrary to the popular belief of him being a hot-headed star, it takes a lot for him to get angry. He shared that disrespect, violence and abuse by contestants on the show irks him.

The actor, who is awaiting his next release ‘Tiger 3’, is often seen exhibiting his fiery side on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ special episodes of the show over aforementioned reasons.

As the host of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Salman Khan brings his no-nonsense approach to the show, not shying away from addressing issues and conflicts head-on. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, he fearlessly calls out contestants for their actions, holding them accountable for their behaviour inside the house.

Talking about this, Salman shared: “Contrary to popular belief it takes a lot to get me riled up! I cannot handle disrespect, whether it is disrespect for the show, the organisers, or even other contestants. Lado jhagdo (you may fight), but stay in your limit. Disrespect, violence, abuse – that I will NOT tolerate and make sure the contestant is schooled.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Millennials and Gen-Z have higher rates of climate worry: Study
Next article
Brad Pitt to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski's untitled F1 film
This May Also Interest You
News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds his own style in dance steps, says choreographer Rajit Dev

News

Shraddha Kapoor jets off to Chanderi for shoot of 'Stree 2'

News

Ashneer Grover to shake up auditions of 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sets off social media chatter; Kiara is Netizens' favourite

Technology

No trace of Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde amid Twitter-Threads drama

News

Dua Lipa's sister Rina Lipa to make her film debut with 'Great Expectations'

Technology

New AI tool can decode brain cancer’s genome during surgery

News

Brad Pitt to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski's untitled F1 film

Technology

Millennials and Gen-Z have higher rates of climate worry: Study

News

Jennifer Garner to reprise her role as Elektra after 20 years in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Neena Gupta on reuniting with Kanwaljeet Singh after decades in 'Ishq-E-Nadaan'

News

Parvati Sehgal is inspired by Anupam Kher to shatter fear of being typecast

Technology

Nord 3 brings flagship features to mid-range segment in India

News

'Happy that Vijay Mallya's company got shut,' Akanksha Puri found her calling in acting

News

K-pop powerhouse TXT team up with Jonas Brothers for new single 'Do It Like That'

News

‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ to debut in theatres on February 16, 2024

Technology

Global public cloud revenue crosses $500 bn, Microsoft leads

Technology

Blood plasma proteins can better explain long Covid: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US