Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works

Chris Hemsworth’s hit action franchise, ‘Extraction’, is getting a third adventure, reports ‘Variety’. Action star and director Sam Hargrave announced this at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday evening in Brazil.

The first two films centre on black ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth). In the first film, Tyler takes on a mission to save an Indian crime lord’s son, but it pushes him to the brink of death.

‘Extraction 2’, notes ‘Variety’, picks up with Tyler recovering from the assignment, but then he decides to embark on another risky task in order to save the family of an infamous Georgian gangster.

Hargrave, whose directorial debut was the first ‘Extraction’, has lent his stunt expertise to the franchise’s second film as well. The stuntman-turned-director stunned fans with the sequel’s use of a singular shot for a 21-minute action sequence, adds ‘Variety’.

The first film was based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ and was adapted by Parks and the Russo brothers. Joe Russo returned to ‘Extraction 2’ and served as the sequel’s screenwriter.

The franchise’s first film premiered in April 2020 and, according to ‘Variety’, at the time was the most-watched original film premiere in Netflix’s history after reaching 99 million households within its first four weeks of release.

It re-entered the Top 10 during the Fourth of July weekend, making the film the fourth most-watched streaming film of 2020.