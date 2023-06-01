scorecardresearch
Santosh Sivan shot ‘Mumbaikar’ at locations he filmed Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Raakh’

Santosh Sivan shared that he shot 'Mumbaikar' at a few locations where he shot his first Hindi film 'Raakh' as a cinematographer with Aamir Khan in 1989.

National Award winner and Padma Shri awardee director-cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller drama ‘Mumbaikar’, shared that he shot the film at a few locations where he shot his first Hindi film ‘Raakh’ as a cinematographer with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in 1989.

He revealed that ‘Mumbaikar’, which stars an ensemble cast of Vikrant Massey, ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi, Hridhu Haroon, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala and Sanjay Mishra, was shot during the thick of the pandemic.

The film has been shot at several real locations in Mumbai and the audience will get to see the beauty of the city through this film.

Talking about the same, Santosh Sivan told IANS: “We shot Mumbaikar during the pandemic but we still managed to shoot at locations that I had in mind. In Fact, I have shot Mumbaikar at few locations where I filmed my first movie Raakh with Aamir Khan as a cinematographer. Mumbaikar has been shot only at real locations of Mumbai like Lokhandwala, Madh Island, Versova, tabela of RA Mill colony, Papillon park to name a few.”

Jio Studios’ ‘Mumbaikar’ is set to have its world digital premiere on June 2, on JioCinema.

