Sanya Malhotra: ‘Kathal’ is not far away from the reality and absurdity of contemporary news

Sanya Malhotra’s latest movie, Kathal is one of the very few movies with an intentionally absurd storyline.

By Editorial Desk
Sanya Malhotra for Kathal

Sanya Malhotra’s latest movie, Kathal, co-produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is one of the very few movies with an intentionally absurd storyline. It is a satirical comedy about a local politician whose prized jackfruits go missing and a young police officer who is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

The story is inspired by similar real-life incidents that have happened in the past, like an official almost draining an entire dam to retrieve a phone accidentally dropped by the owner while trying to take a selfie, or an IAS Officer that cut practice sessions at a Delhi stadium short so that he could walk his dog.

As absurd as the story might sound to many, the cast and crew vouch that Kathal is not very far from reality.

Sanya Malhotra says, “I’ve been overwhelmed with the love and response to ‘Kathal’. Every day on social media I’m tagged for such bizarre stories happening around us. This is such a fitting social commentary and it’s fascinating to see our fiction being reflected so relevantly in times now. It’s so absurd, and every time someone says, ‘This should have been a movie’, now it is! Kathal is on Netflix. Made by some really special people.”

Director Yashowardhan Mishra says, “Kathal is a colourful bouquet of the bizarre that we see all around us nowadays. We wanted to make a sharp Social Satire which gently nudges the audiences towards critical thinking about the world we live in. It’s been really rewarding seeing the response and love for this quirky film of ours, and it’s been an honour being able to tell this peculiar story based on true-ish events alongside Sikhya Entertainment, Balaji Telefilms and a stellar cast including Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Vijay Raaz and more.”

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, “When Yashowardhan Mishra and Ashok Mishra approached us with the idea of ‘Kathal’, Achin and I instantly knew this was a project Sikhya Entertainment could voice and lead. We made ‘Kathal’ with the hope of speaking about the absurdity of our reality, and with the headlines we’re seeing now, it’s all the more validating that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.”

The movie also stars Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and Neha Saraf, in prominent roles. Sanya plays the role of Inspector Mahima Basor, who is assigned the task of finding the culprit of the stolen jackfruits. Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

