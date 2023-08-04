scorecardresearch
'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' teaser: Bigger scam, edgier dialogues

Scam 2003 will follow the Rs 30,000 crore scam pulled off by fruit seller Abdul Karim Telgi, who started his counterfeiting career by making fake passports.

By Agency News Desk
'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' teaser: Bigger scam, edgier dialogues
Scam 2003- The Telgi Story _ pic courtesy yt

After a stellar response to ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, the series is set to make a comeback with its new season, the teaser of which was unveiled on Friday. The teaser begins with the voice-over of Manoj Bajpayee as it harps back to the earlier season which told the story of Indian stock market scam of 1992 which amounted to Rs 5000 crore.

For the second season, the story will follow the Rs 30,000 crore scam pulled off by fruit seller Abdul Karim Telgi. Telgi was a convicted Indian counterfeiter, who started his counterfeiting career by making fake passports.

He then started a business to export manpower to Saudi Arabia and opened a company. For the same, he used to create several fake documents that would facilitate labourers’ smooth passage at the airport even if their passport had an emigration check required stamp or other issues that could raise red flags for immigration officials.

Telgi moved to more complex counterfeiting when he began to counterfeit stamp paper. He appointed 300 people as agents who sold the fakes to bulk purchasers, including banks, insurance companies, and stock brokerage firms.

The teaser features a dialogue which has the potential to go viral on the memes, “Paisa kamaya nahi banaya jaata hai”. However, throughout the length of the teaser, the titular character’s face hasn’t been revealed.

The second season retains the signature soundtrack designed by Achint Thakkar, who also composed the soundtrack of the streaming film ‘Monica, O My Darling’. The show features Gagan Dev Rirar in the titular role of Abdul Karim Telgi.

‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani (of ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ fame) and Hansal Mehta serves as the showrunner. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next..

The series will be available to stream on Sony LIV from September 2.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
