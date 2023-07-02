scorecardresearch
‘Secret Invasion’ director Ali Selim says Russia-Ukraine war enhanced the series’ darker tone

Director Ali Selim, who directed the spy-thriller-espionage series 'Secret Invasion', said the show has a darker and more grounded tone as opposed to other MCU offerings.

By Agency News Desk
Director Ali Selim, who has directed the spy-thriller-espionage series ‘Secret Invasion’, has said the show has a darker and more grounded tone as opposed to other MCU offerings. However, the director has said that one of the things which helped in enhancing that tone was the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the massive tensions between US and Russia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s coincidence, serendipity, danger and all of the above. But the thing that I like about it is that this show is meant to be real and grounded,” Selim said.

“The stakes are Earth and humanity, as opposed to something off in outer space that’s more abstract or fictional. So the real-life conflict between Russia and the U.S. only helps to make this story feel more real’.”

The series has focused a lot on the former S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury’s growing age and him becoming rusty, with the final episode in the series showing how Nick Fury will now be a part of the upcoming MCU film ‘The Marvels’.

When asked about how he’d fit the character into ‘The Marvels’, the director told The Hollywood Reporter: “They’re not protracted conversations (with The Marvels team). It’s just simply, ‘Where do you need him? You need him here? Great.’ And then we write into that. So that kind of stuff is very simple because it’s all above my pay grade.”

The plot of the series focuses on Skrull rebel leader Gravik who is trying to incite a war between the United States and Russia so that the Skrulls can take over Earth. Fighting alongside allies, which include Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and his Skrull ally Talos. Fury fights to save humanity in a race against time amidst a massive Skrull invasion.

