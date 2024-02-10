‘Shark Tank India 3’ witness clash between luggage brands ‘Assembly’ & ‘Nasher Miles’

The new episode of ‘Shark Tank India 3’ witnessed a first-ever epic face-off between two luggage brands ‘Assembly’ and ‘Nasher Miles’. Armed with innovation, that have carved their niches in the business of travel gear, challenging the status quo with unique features and a fresh approach.

‘Assembly’, led by Mohit Garg and Aditya Khanna, prides itself on minimalist aesthetics and a family legacy in luggage craftsmanship.

While, ‘Nasher Miles’, founded by Lokesh Daga, Abhishek Daga, and Shruti Kedia Daga, is a contemporary travel brand that has championed the power of colour and design in travel gear.

The clash intensified as ‘Assembly’ sought Rs 85 lakh for one per cent equity, while ‘Nasher Miles’ presented a preposition of Rs 3 crore for 0.75 per cent equity.

‘Assembly’ did not get the deal, while on the other hand ‘Nasher Miles’ closed an all shark deal with Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, BOAT, Anupam Mittal, CEO of the Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal at Rs 3 crore for 1.5 per cent equity plus one percent royalty until Rs 3 crore is recouped.

‘Nasher Miles’, a digital-first brand with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as the brand ambassador, promises to infuse a burst of variety to every mile of a traveller’s journey with a wide range of hard-side and soft-side luggage bags available in over 100 colours.

Talking about his experience on ‘Shark Tank India’, Nasher Miles’ Abhishek said: “It was a roller coaster of emotions and opportunities. We were happy to see that one of the sharks is already a customer and another one helped test our product on live TV. We believe this experience will only enhance our entrepreneurial skills as we were able to get great insights on how the Sharks think and evaluate the pitches.”

Assembly’s Mohit Garg shared: “Just getting into the tank for a complete hour was an elevating experience in the sense of getting an opportunity to share our story with such a huge audience, which is very rare. Interacting with the sharks was indeed full of learning as I believe that with the expertise they carry, it was nice to have an outside view of our business and improve wherever needed.”

‘Shark Tank India 3’ streams on Sony LIV.