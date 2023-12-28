Sharmila Tagore reveals her cancer diagnosis, couldn't star in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Friday, December 29, 2023
Sharmila Tagore, who recently appeared on the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Saif Ali Khan, opened up about her cancer diagnosis.

Bollywood Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who recently appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with her son, Saif Ali Khan, opened up about her cancer diagnosis.

During the episode, it was revealed that Sharmila was offered a supporting role in the Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Show host KJo revealed that he earlier offered the role to Sharmila but it was eventually essayed by Shabana Azmi.

Sharmila said that she was concerned about her health at the time. Karan said that he regrets not being able to work with her on the film.

In the movie, Shabana plays the grandmother of Alia Bhatt’s titular character. KJo said: “I’d offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana ji, she was my very first choice. But because of health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes. It is a regret I have.”

Sharmila explained: “It was at the height of Covid-19. They hadn’t really grappled with Covid-19 at that time, we were not vaccinated. After my cancer, they didn’t want me to take that risk.”

Karan said: “It will be a regret, and it is something I hope that we can make up for and work together.”

Sharmila returned to acting earlier with the streaming film ‘Gulmohar’, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee. The actress played a queer character in the film.

‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

