Shehnaaz Gill says ‘Oh My God meri lipstick gayi’ and playing Knock knock joke with Sara Ali Khan

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, is currently hosting a chat show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.

Shehnaaz Gill is doing wonders in terms of her professional front and is loved by her fans. Recently, the goofy and fun-loving Sara Ali Khan appeared on her show to promote her upcoming film Gaslight and the two had a great time together.

After the episode, the two gorgeous beauties recreated a reel ‘knock knock’. The video starts with Sara hiding behind the curtain.

She appears before the camera after Gill says, ‘Knock Knock’and sings the song ‘Kundi Mat Khadkao Raja, Sidha Andra Aao Raja.’ Shehnaaz Gill’s reply will leave you in splits. She says meri lipstick gayi. Fans couldn’t stop laughing at this viral video.

Sara shared this video and captioned, “Knock knock”