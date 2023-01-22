Sidharth Malhotra had a 'wholesome experience' playing a spy in the 70s

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra got candid about his latest film ‘Mission Majnu’, preparing to play a spy for the first time, and what made him accept the project. He also revealed the most challenging part to act in the movie.

Sidharth shared: “True stories have always piqued my interest, and ‘Mission Majnu’, an espionage thriller drama, was something I couldn’t pass up. Yes, I have been a part of action-packed dramas in the past, but this is my first assignment as a spy for the country. It is an excellent combination of real-life events and a compelling and thrilling story.”

The movie is all about a secret operation in India that took place before and during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, and how it influenced the political systems of both nations.

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor added more about playing a RAW agent in the film and how he prepared for this role: “Preparing for ‘Mission Majnu’ involved many facets. Every role was on a different level, be it that of a tailor, plumber, or spy agent. It was challenging because we knew nothing about RAW agents, and everything about secret services and intelligence was confidential. I got the opportunity to play many shades, which I thoroughly enjoyed. As the film is set in the 1970s, I also attended a week-long workshop where I learned how to use an old-fashioned sewing machine.”

Sidharth started his career on the small screen and his first break was in 2009 with the historical drama ‘Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan’. After playing a small role in it, his major success was getting an opportunity to play a lead role in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’. Later, he worked in ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, and he did several action films including ‘Shershaah’, and is all set for ‘Yodha’ and his upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force’.

The actor further spoke about the challenges he faced while playing a RAW agent in his current project: “The role promises a challenge, a dual life in a single film where I portray Aman and Tariq. Much effort went into the character’s look, especially to make it convincing as a tailor. We also prepared for the different dialects and languages of Rawalpindi in the seventies.”

“Every character demands that you have a distinct personality. However, technology does help and plays a different role now. I hope my portrayal after this thorough research does justice to the agents and how they live and operate. It was a wholesome experience, which I’ve particularly enjoyed in a decade-long career,” shared the 38-year-old actor.

The actor went on to recount the most challenging part of the film and revealed: “I am a fan of action films, which I enjoy doing. One of the most challenging sequences was the train sequence we shot in Lucknow. I can also be seen pulling off an action sequence coupled with a chase sequence, which turned out well.”