Sikandar Kher talks about being part of 2 foreign projects, 'Citadel' , 'The Monkey Man'

Actor Sikandar Kher, who is known for ‘Aarya’, ‘Monica O my Darling’ and ‘Tooth Pari’, is gearing up to make a mark on the international canvas with two exciting projects. First in line is the Indian counterpart of ‘Citadel’ in which he will star alongside Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series is helmed by the acclaimed duo Raj and DK. The second international project for Sikandar Kher is ‘The Monkey Man’ which marks the directorial debut of Dev Patel.

Speaking of this, Sikandar said, “I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for the opportunities that have come my way in recent times. The love and appreciation I’ve received from audiences for my work in ‘Monica O my Darling’, ‘Tooth Pari’ and ‘Aarya’ have been truly overwhelming. These have each been amazing journeys to take on and so have ‘The Monkey Man’ and ‘Citadel’.

“Now, stepping into the international domain with projects like ‘Citadel’ and ‘The Monkey Man’ is both exhilarating and humbling. Getting a chance to work with Raj and DK has been truly awesome. From whatever little that I have seen so far, Citadel is gonna look and feel really awesome. It’s quite an intense spy universe and I’m looking forward to everyone witnessing it.”

Meanwhile, on the home turf, the actor will soon be seen in the upcoming third season of the superhit streaming series ‘Aarya’. The series, which premiered in 2020, stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role.

The series, adapted from the Dutch drama series ‘Penoza’, is about an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband’s murder.