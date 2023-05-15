scorecardresearch
'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' gets standing ovation at New York Indian Film Fest

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' recently received a standing ovation

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ recently received a standing ovation after its screening at the New York Indian Film Festival. Manoj was particularly chuffed with the response that the film garnered at the prestigious film festival.

He said: “It’s an overwhelming feeling to see such an amazing response from the audience on the International stage. I literally got goosebumps when our film received a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival. I am thankful to everyone.”

The film shows that in the battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and the power of a self-styled godman, it is always the victory of willpower and no man is above the law. It shows the fight of a rape survivor.

Director Apoorv Singh Karki shared: “A film made with all heart and hard work to send out an important message to the viewers and getting appreciated is a humbling feeling. I am happy that our efforts are getting the reward that it deserves.”

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S. Varma’s courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. The film is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 23, 2023.

