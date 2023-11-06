scorecardresearch
Sobhita Dhulipala informs Manish Malhotra on why she was late to Diwali party

Sobhita Dhulipala, who was one of the guests at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, talked about the traffic issues outside his house

By Agency News Desk
Sobhita Dhulipala informs Manish Malhotra on why she was late to Diwali party _pic courtesy news agency
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who was one of the guests at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, talked about the traffic issues outside his house. The actress gave the host an update on her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself waiting in the car.

Looking like a doll in a silver saree for the party, Sobhitawrote: “Please clear the traffic outside your house. It’s been 45 minutes, I haven’t moved an inch.”

Among others, who attended the party included names such as Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rekha,Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Varun Dhawan,Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Shahid Kapoor.

On the work front, Sobhitawas seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’.

The actress was also seen in ‘Made In Heaven 2’ and ‘The Night Manager’.

