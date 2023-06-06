Sohum Shah insisted Reema Kagti that he wants to play ‘vardi’ waala cop in ‘Dahaad’

Actor Sohum Shah, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Dahaad, plays a cop in the series. The actor, who earlier played a CBI officer in the 2015 Irrfan-starrer ‘Talvar, shared that this time he wanted to play a cop in uniform and he insisted to the creator and director of ‘Dahaad’ Reema Kagti to let him play a ‘Vardi waala cop.

The actor told IANS, “I play a cop in this series. Last time, I played a CBI cop in ‘Talvar'”. He said in jest, “This time, I requested Reema Kagti to make me a ‘Vardi’ waala cop in the series, ki yaar is baar toh uniform pehanane ko mile (at least I’ll get to play a cop in uniform this time)”.

He also spoke about his character and how he crafted his performance. Being from a “small town” of Sri Ganganagar, really helped the actor in terms of the pitching of his character.

He added, “I think writing is a very tough job, as an actor we rely on good stories that enhance our performance. A well-written character gives you the chance to give your very best. We actors add our personalities to the characters that we play, we add our life experiences to them. Fortunately, I’m from a small town so that really helped in my performance in this series”.

‘Dahaad’ is available to stream on Prime Video.