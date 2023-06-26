scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor's crime drama ‘Blind’ to release digitally on July 7

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all set to make her digital debut as her film 'Blind', a crime drama, is set to drop on an OTT platform. The film will be released on Jio Cinema on July 7.

Sonam Kapoor's crime drama ‘Blind’ to release digitally
Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all set to make her digital debut as her film ‘Blind’, a crime drama, is set to drop on an OTT platform. The film will be released on Jio Cinema on July 7.

Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, ‘Blind’ will premiere on July 7 on JioCinema.

