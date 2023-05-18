scorecardresearch
Spy drama 'Crackdown 2' first look released; trailer to be out soon

High-octane action drama/espionage series 'Crackdown', revolving around RAW's special ops team trying to crack through

High-octane action drama/espionage series ‘Crackdown’, revolving around RAW’s special ops team trying to crack through multiple smaller decoys to uncover a larger conspiracy, and prevent a major threat to national security, has been renewed for the second season.

The trailer will be out on May 20 and the makers will announce the streaming date shortly.

Jio Cinema’s official handle shared the deets on the second season. It said: “Brace yourself as the ULTIMATE SPY THRILLER RETURNS! #Crackdown2 is back, and this time it’s a race against time! Trailer drops 20 May on #JioCinema.”

‘Crackdown’ is helmed by ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ maker Apoorva Lakhia, who is also directing the second season. The ensemble cast includes Saqib Saleem in the lead role, along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Freddy Daruwala, Sonali Kulkarni, Ankur Bhatia, Hemant Kher, Rajesh Tailang and Waluscha De Sousa.

The plot revolves around the life of RAW agents as they take on yet another enemy who is out to disrupt peace and harmony in India.

