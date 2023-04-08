scorecardresearch
‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ poster unveiled

'Star Wars: Ahsoka' poster unveiled at Star Wars celebration in London; to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2023 in Hindi and English

By Editorial Desk
'Star Wars: Ahsoka' still _ pic courtesy yt

At STAR WARS Celebration in London, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled the thrilling teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ Hotstar original series “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson in the title role. Set after the fall of the Empire, “Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Dawson, “Ahsoka” stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

“Ahsoka” will debut exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2023 in Hindi and English.

Pic. SourceDisneyPlus Hotstar
