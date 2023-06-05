scorecardresearch
Amey Wagh calls Arshad Warsi a ‘chameleon’!

Amey Wagh, who is playing the antagonist in web-series 'Asur 2', expressed how magical it was to see Arshad Warsi changing moods in an instant.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Amey Wagh, who is playing the antagonist in web-series ‘Asur 2’, expressed how magical it was to see actor Arshad Warsi changing moods in an instant. Amey said: “There’s a scene where Rasul speaks a lot. I remember the whole set being silent that day. It was one take, and we got it. I didn’t talk much on this set because it is a crucial character. I was starstruck by Arshad Sir. He is a chameleon.”

“He’ll be cracking jokes one minute, and the moment he hears “action,” he immediately gets into his character. On the other hand, I stayed in my zone throughout,” he added.

Amey stated how difficult it was for him to get out of his dark character.

“I didn’t allow my character to mess with my head. But yes, I did stay in the zone because it is a challenging character.”

“A very cold-blooded character, he is not an innocent or good person. But instrumental music pieces helped me during the shooting. It helped me in a way that playing such a dark character didn’t hinder my inner peace”, he said.

Helmed by director Oni Sen, ‘Asur 2’ also features Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Arora.

