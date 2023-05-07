‘Stranger Things’ ultimate season faces delays due to writers’ strike

Popular series ‘Stranger Things’ has paused work on its final season, as series co-creators and co-showrunners Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer brothers, shared a statement announcing that starting production “is not possible” during the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The Duffers issued a statement from the Stranger Writers Twitter account, which has offered ‘Stranger Things’ fans a glimpse into the series’ writers room over the years. Writing on the fifth and final season commenced in August 2022, shortly after the fourth season premiered, reports ‘Variety’.

“Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike,” the Duffers wrote.

“We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then – over and out. #wgastrong”

As the most streamed series of 2022, ‘Stranger Things’ now joins a growing group of Netflix series, such as “Big Mouth” and “Cobra Kai,” facing delays and productions pauses amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

After the original “Stranger Things” concludes, fans can expect an animated series set in the ‘Stranger Things’ world, which is set to be produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. England-based fans can check out the franchise’s venture into the theatre world later this year.

‘Stranger Things’ writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry has penned a stage production spin-off, ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’. The stage production is set to premiere at the West End Phoenix Theatre in London.