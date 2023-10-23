Sumeet Vyas on 'Permanent Roommates': 'Striving to do justice to character'

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who stars in the season three of the streaming show ‘Permanent Roommates’, shared why he feels proud to be called Mikesh (his character’s name) in real life. ‘Permanent Roommates’ is a romantic drama that features Sumeet and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles.

They have brought back the internet’s favourite couple, #Tankesh, in the new season of the show.

The endearing chemistry between Sumeet and Nidhi in the latest season has once again left the fans in awe of them.

Talking about his character, Sumeet said: “I feel good when people call me Mikesh. Not only audiences but directors and makers also call me this. It shows that you did something that resonated with people, and I take it very positively because it is a privilege.”

The actor said: “It is exciting and humbling because, as an artist, very few people get an opportunity to play a character where you are known for your role, and that stays with people for many years. I am happy to continue this journey, striving to do justice to the character and keep the excitement alive for many more years to come.”

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, the five-episode series is streaming on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Sumeet is known for his works in projects like ‘TVF Tripling’, ‘RejctX’, ‘The Verdict – State vs Nanavati’, ‘1962: The War In the Hills’, ‘Jugaadistan’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Chhatriwali’, and ‘Afwaah’, among others.