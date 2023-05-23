scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sunny Hinduja wraps up 'TVF Aspirants' Season 2

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who immortalised the character of Sandeep from the streaming show 'TVF Aspirants', has completed the shooting for the second season of the show which was going on in Delhi all this while.

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Hinduja wraps up 'TVF Aspirants' Season 2
Sunny Hinduja wraps up 'TVF Aspirants' Season 2

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who immortalised the character of Sandeep from the streaming show ‘TVF Aspirants’, has completed the shooting for the second season of the show which was going on in Delhi all this while.

In the show, Hinduja’s character portrays the struggles of an average Indian student who’s trying hard to get through civil services.

Opening up about his experience of shooting the second season, Sunny said, “It’s been such a fun and memorable journey shooting for ‘Aspirants’ Season 2. The amount of love fans showered on me and the show in the first season was endearing”.

He further mentioned, “We have tried to make the second season more special which probably the viewers will enjoy watching. As a team, we can’t wait to bring the show out for the audiences”.

Apart from this, Hinduja will also be seen in YRF’s ‘The Railway Men’ along with other unannounced projects.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian para shooters eye 100th medal, leave for Changwon World Cup
Next article
Ram Charan talks about making Hollywood debut, India's strong culture
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chess icons Carlsen, Vishy Anand, Hou Yifan, and world champ Ding Liren join Global Chess League

Technology

Amazon hires laid-off employee after 4 months in senior role

Technology

US cybersecurity mission in Mumbai to address and resolve cyber threats

Sports

First women’s car rally cruises to success

News

Jamie Foxx is getting 'round-the-clock support in rehab centre' after unexplained medical emergency

News

Marco Bellocchio reveals how his 'Kidnapped,' is different from the film Steven Spielberg had in mind

News

'Brand Bollywood – down under' docu trailer gives glimpse of Bollywood's role in shaping India's perception in Australia

Sports

LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana as icon players

Technology

Artifact to let you flag articles as clickbait

Health & Lifestyle

Targeting mucus plugs in COPD patients could help save lives

Sports

KIUG 2022: Chingakham Jetlee Singh, son of a dhaba owner, ready to shine his sword

News

Survival thriller ‘2018’ to release pan-India on 26th May in Hindi

News

Ashley Graham tapes her mouth shut to sleep, says she's 'never slept better'

Health & Lifestyle

Looking at pictures of food repeatedly may help curb overeating

News

India's K-pop star Sriya Lenka opens up on joining BLACKSWAN for their album 'That Karma'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough get clicked with Dalai Lama

News

Fahadh Faasil: 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' presents an emotional journey, sprinkled with comedy, drama

Technology

Samsung 'Solve for Tomorrow' receives over 50K registrations

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US