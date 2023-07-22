scorecardresearch
Suparn Verma: ‘The Trial’ empowers me to create path-breaking content, bring new stories

Suparn Verma, known for his unique storytelling abilities has once again showcased his artistry and vision through the streaming show 'The Trial'

By Agency News Desk
Suparn Verma on ‘The Trial’
Filmmaker Suparn Verma.

Suparn Verma, who is known for his unique storytelling abilities has once again showcased his artistry and vision through the streaming show ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha‘. He seamlessly weaves together the various elements of the plot, extracting extraordinary performances from the talented ensemble cast, and crafting a narrative that resonates with viewers on multiple levels.

Showrunner Suparn Verma said: “The kind words and love that all of you have showered – whether it is the intricacies of the background score and dialogues or our strong and fabulous cast that stole the show, the past few days have been one of my best days so far.”

“Even the industry and my peers that have shared their love for our show and the response has been overwhelming. I can’t wait for all of you to witness what happens next,” he continued.

“The love and positivity that all my friends, family and fans have given me for ‘The Trial’ truly adds a feather to my cap, after ‘The Family Man’, ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai’, and now ‘The Trial’, it just empowers me to create pathbreaking content and bring new stories to entertain all of you,” he Suparn.

With its gripping narrative, compelling performances, and exceptional direction, the series has garnered widespread acclaim and has cemented its place as a must-watch on the digital platform.

It revolves around a riveting courtroom drama, delving deep into the intricacies of the Indian legal system while unraveling the complexities of human emotions. As the series unfolds, it keeps viewers at the edge of their seats, offering a roller-coaster ride of suspense and tension that leaves an indelible impact.

The show stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it is directed by Suparn S Varma and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

