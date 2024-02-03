Surbhi Chandna debuts on OTT with ‘Rakshak – India’s Braves: Chapter 2’

Amazon miniTV is set to take viewers on a patriotic journey with the second installment of its much-anticipated franchise, Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2. Featuring Barun Sobti and Vishwas Kini in lead roles, the series will mark the OTT debut of Surbhi Chandna, who will be seen portraying a critical role in this tale of bravery and sacrifice, capturing the true essence of devotion and nationalism. Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the series, which chronicles the unparalleled tale of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free.

The narrative unfolds the inspiring journey of a Junior Commissioned Officer Sombir Singh, tracing the unsung story of the sacrifices made by the martyrs in the line of duty. With action-packed battle scenes and high-octane emotions, the series captures the valiant galore and devotion of the ‘Shaurya Chakra’ awardee, taking the audience back to the war site of Kulgam operation.

Sharing her excitement on debuting, the actress shared, “Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 is a tribute to the Indian Army and their families for their sacrifices to keep us safe and secure. I am honored for being part of this journey and doing my bit in bringing out the real emotions behind the war scenes of Kulgam operation. I feel very lucky to have received this opportunity as I make my debut on OTT with Amazon miniTV.”

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, directed by Ajay Bhuyan, and featuring Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna and Vishwaas Kini in pivotal roles, Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter2 will premiere on Amazon miniTV.