scorecardresearch
HomeOTTNews

Sushmita Sen: ‘I feel Aarya’s pain as it’s my own’

Sushmita Sen, who is gearing up for ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’, has said that the pain of her titular character of Aarya Sareen feels very personal to her.

By Agency News Desk
Sushmita Sen ‘I feel Aarya’s pain as it’s my own’
Sushmita Sen ‘I feel Aarya’s pain as it’s my own’ _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Sushmita Sen, who is gearing up for ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’, has said that the pain of her titular character of Aarya Sareen feels very personal to her. The International Emmy nominated series follows the journey of its titular character, who is an independent woman putting all her might to protect her family. She joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband’s murder.

Elaborating on the same, Sushmita Sen said: “Just like I always say, playing Aarya for three seasons makes me feel her pain as if it’s my own. When we filmed the scenes where all her kids – Veer and Aaru turn against her, it broke my heart. There is a point in the series where she feels totally alone against the odds, even felt short of a family.”

She further mentioned: “I think that truly got to me and felt gratitude towards my own family and felt inspired by how Aarya handled it so well. She is like one of us, working hard every day to protect her family. I was really emotional, and it felt like every part of me was sharing Aarya Sareen’s feelings, but again she fought through them and you’ll know the how and why in Aarya Antim Vaar.”

‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9, 2024.

Previous article
Margot Robbie breaks silence over Barbie Oscars snub
Next article
How AI can help detect breast cancer early, boost treatment outcome
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US