Sushmita Sen: Ram Madhvani revealed new layers in my acting

Sushmita Sen expressed her delight in working with director Ram Madhvani

Actress Sushmita Sen expressed her delight in working with director Ram Madhvani, and shared how the latter has revealed new layers in her acting that she never knew existed. Sushmita is seen as the lead in Ram Madhvani’s crime thriller series ‘Aarya’.

Sharing insights on working with the ‘Neerja’ director, Sushmita said: “Working with Ram Madhvani is always a delight. I truly admire his genius. He transformed Aarya from a naive, sheltered woman to someone resilient in facing life’s challenges.”

“Off-screen, Ram revealed new layers in my acting that I never knew existed. The trust he has in me is incredible; he saw Aarya in me before I could,” said the former Miss Universe.

Sushmita added: “For ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’, Ram and I spent time understanding Aarya’s soul. When he asked me to look into my soul, I followed his advice and isolated myself. You can see the pain and anger on screen – Ram’s guidance brought those emotions to life.”

‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

