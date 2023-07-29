scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sushmita Sen transforms into trans activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali teaser

Taali The series, starring Sushmita Sen in the lead, will present the story of Shreegauri Sawant's fight for India's third gender.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sushmita Sen transforms into trans activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali teaser
Sushmita Sen transforms into trans activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali teaser

The teaser of ‘Taali’ is here. The series, starring Sushmita Sen in the lead, will present the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender.

Sushmita Sen is all set to showcase her boldest avatar yet as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series. The teaser gives a sneak peek of her struggles, resilience and triumph.

The teaser of ‘Taali’ has been unveiled today, July 29. Starring Sushmita Sen, this will bring out the story of trans activist Shreegauri Sawant on the screens. Sen will play Sawant in the series and the teaser promises a heart-warming story of willpower and resilience in the face of hardships.

Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, “Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug. ”

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Ashes 2023: I feel like I have a lot more to give, says James Anderson over retirement talks
Next article
iOS users can now include audio when sharing screens using Google Meet
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting keen to see England's batting approach in second innings

News

Badshah to 'Mallakhamb' group Abujhmad: 'IGT' will give you global recognition

News

Kangana slams 'Rocky Aur Rani..': Shame on KJo for copying his vintage movies of nineties

News

Anant Narayan Mahadevan’s ‘The Storyteller’ is headed for its Australian Premiere

Technology

iOS users can now include audio when sharing screens using Google Meet

Sports

Ashes 2023: I feel like I have a lot more to give, says James Anderson over retirement talks

News

Brad Pitt 'shuts down filming' of F1 drama produced by Lewis Hamilton

News

Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'

Sports

UTT: Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in second semi-final

News

Shilpa Shetty was afraid to shoot the climax of 'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya'

News

Mick Jagger left his birthday celebrations early, leaving others to dance away without him

News

Sussanne Khan says ‘well said’ after Narayan Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor Khan’s behaviour towards fans

Sports

Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played from June 4 to 30: Report

Technology

Surge in Covid-related hospital admissions in US amid late summer wave risk

Sports

Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in semifinal

Technology

Apple AirTag helps locate burglar who stole $15K in thefts: Report

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt cast Jiya Shankar as a heroine of the house

News

Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan turn Barbie & Ken in Indian Deepfaker ‘Barbie’ trailer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US