Sushmita Sen transforms into trans activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali teaser

The teaser of ‘Taali’ is here. The series, starring Sushmita Sen in the lead, will present the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender.

Sushmita Sen is all set to showcase her boldest avatar yet as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series. The teaser gives a sneak peek of her struggles, resilience and triumph.

The teaser of ‘Taali’ has been unveiled today, July 29. Starring Sushmita Sen, this will bring out the story of trans activist Shreegauri Sawant on the screens. Sen will play Sawant in the series and the teaser promises a heart-warming story of willpower and resilience in the face of hardships.

Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, “Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug. ”